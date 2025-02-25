Left Menu

Delhi's Excise Policy Under Scrutiny: A Political and Economic Whirlwind

The Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-2022 resulted in more than Rs 2,000 crore in losses due to poor policy design and implementation, says a CAG report. The report has intensified political tensions between the BJP and AAP, highlighting alleged corruption and monopolistic practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 20:51 IST
Delhi's Excise Policy Under Scrutiny: A Political and Economic Whirlwind
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government suffered cumulative losses exceeding Rs 2,000 crore due to its 2021-2022 excise policy, according to a CAG report presented in the assembly. The report highlights weaknesses in policy formation and implementation, sparking intensified political tensions between the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The report, tabled by newly appointed BJP Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, flagged significant violations in the licensing process and criticized ignored recommendations from an expert panel. Key AAP figures, including Manish Sisodia, Arvind Kejriwal, and Sanjay Singh, were previously arrested on charges related to this alleged liquor policy scam.

Amid allegations and political upheaval, the report will be reviewed by the yet-to-be-formed Public Accounts Committee. It reveals that the policy facilitated monopolistic practices and brand pushing, with just three wholesalers controlling a vast majority of the liquor supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025