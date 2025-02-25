Delhi's Excise Policy Under Scrutiny: A Political and Economic Whirlwind

The Delhi government suffered cumulative losses exceeding Rs 2,000 crore due to its 2021-2022 excise policy, according to a CAG report presented in the assembly. The report highlights weaknesses in policy formation and implementation, sparking intensified political tensions between the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The report, tabled by newly appointed BJP Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, flagged significant violations in the licensing process and criticized ignored recommendations from an expert panel. Key AAP figures, including Manish Sisodia, Arvind Kejriwal, and Sanjay Singh, were previously arrested on charges related to this alleged liquor policy scam.

Amid allegations and political upheaval, the report will be reviewed by the yet-to-be-formed Public Accounts Committee. It reveals that the policy facilitated monopolistic practices and brand pushing, with just three wholesalers controlling a vast majority of the liquor supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)