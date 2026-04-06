In Puducherry, BJP leader Amit Shah lampoons Rahul Gandhi for claiming increase in fuel prices.
PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 06-04-2026 17:06 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 17:06 IST
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- India
In Puducherry, BJP leader Amit Shah lampoons Rahul Gandhi for claiming increase in fuel prices.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Amit Shah
- Rahul Gandhi
- fuel prices
- BJP
- Congress
- politics
- India
- economic policies
- Puducherry
- debate
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