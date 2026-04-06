Arvind Kejriwal Seeks Judge’s Recusal Amidst Controversial Liquor Policy Case
Former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appeared in the Delhi High Court requesting Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma to recuse herself from a CBI case tied to a liquor policy. The CBI, opposing the request, argued it was a strategic move by Kejriwal and others to challenge the judiciary's integrity.
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In a significant legal move, former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal personally approached the Delhi High Court on Monday, demanding the recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma from the CBI case involving the AAP leader in a liquor policy controversy.
Justice Sharma agreed to record Kejriwal's application and scheduled further hearings for April 13. This decision followed the withdrawal of a related plea for case transfer to another bench from the apex court. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for the CBI, criticized Kejriwal's actions, labeling them as theatrical and baseless allegations that undermine institutional integrity.
The court also heard from senior advocate Shadan Farasat, who confirmed the Supreme Court petition withdrawal regarding case reassignment. Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya declined to reassign the case, urging Justice Sharma to decide on the recusal independently, as Kejriwal and others express concerns over impartiality in the continuing high-profile case.
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