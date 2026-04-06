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Congress Accuses PM Modi of Politicizing Women's Quota Law

The Congress has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using the amendment proposal to the women’s quota law for electoral gain. The party claims that the move is being used to sway voters in upcoming elections in four states and one Union Territory, and has called it a diversion from economic issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 16:11 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 16:11 IST
Congress Accuses PM Modi of Politicizing Women's Quota Law
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The Congress on Monday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly using the proposal to amend the women's quota law as a political maneuver to influence upcoming elections. The party argues that Modi is diverting attention from pressing economic issues by making this amendment a campaign focal point.

The controversy emerged after Modi announced that the 33% women's reservation in Parliament would come into effect from the 2029 general elections. Congress responded by questioning the delay and accusing the government of introducing conditions like delimitation and Census completion before the law can take effect.

As elections loom in Assam, Puducherry, Kerala, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu, Congress accuses the BJP of seeking political mileage with this proposal. It also warned against the potential adverse consequences of rushed delimitation exercises, suggesting this tactic might undermine the electoral strength of states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

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