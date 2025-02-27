Tensions Rise as Youth Congress Supports Striking ASHA Workers

On Thursday, a Youth Congress march in solidarity with protesting ASHA workers descended into chaos as police deployed water cannons to disperse the crowd. The protest, aimed at demanding better honorariums and retirement benefits for ASHA workers, saw activists throwing objects at police, resulting in minor injuries.

The protesters tried to storm the state secretariat, met with police barricades. Despite provocations, police maintained restraint. The Kerala government credited all pending payments to ASHA workers, while the Union Government's contribution remains unpaid, sparking further discontent among workers.

Health Minister Veena George criticized the central government for failing to recognize ASHA workers' rights and promised to join protests demanding overdue payments. Meanwhile, BJP leaders accused the state government of diverting blame to cover its shortcomings, as tensions over unresolved wage issues persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)