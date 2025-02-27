Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Youth Congress Supports Striking ASHA Workers

A Youth Congress march expressing solidarity with protesting ASHA workers turned violent as police used water cannons to disperse activists. The ASHA workers demand increased honorariums and retirement benefits. The Kerala government paid pending dues, while the central government has yet to contribute their share.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-02-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 20:19 IST
Tensions Rise as Youth Congress Supports Striking ASHA Workers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, a Youth Congress march in solidarity with protesting ASHA workers descended into chaos as police deployed water cannons to disperse the crowd. The protest, aimed at demanding better honorariums and retirement benefits for ASHA workers, saw activists throwing objects at police, resulting in minor injuries.

The protesters tried to storm the state secretariat, met with police barricades. Despite provocations, police maintained restraint. The Kerala government credited all pending payments to ASHA workers, while the Union Government's contribution remains unpaid, sparking further discontent among workers.

Health Minister Veena George criticized the central government for failing to recognize ASHA workers' rights and promised to join protests demanding overdue payments. Meanwhile, BJP leaders accused the state government of diverting blame to cover its shortcomings, as tensions over unresolved wage issues persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025