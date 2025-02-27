Left Menu

Divine Heist: Sacred Shivling Recovered After Bold Theft in Gujarat

Police in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district have arrested four individuals for stealing a Shivling from a temple. The accused, believing the Shivling would bring prosperity, took it to their home. With help from human intelligence and technology, authorities recovered the sacred artifact and detained the perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dwarka | Updated: 27-02-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 21:53 IST
Divine Heist: Sacred Shivling Recovered After Bold Theft in Gujarat
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Gujarat police have successfully arrested four individuals involved in the theft of a sacred Shivling from a Devbhumi Dwarka temple. Officials announced the recovery of the Shivling, stolen on the eve of Mahashivratri, following a rigorous investigation that combined human intelligence with technical resources.

The accused, identified as Jagatsinh, Manoj, Mahendra, and Vanrajsinh Makwana, boldly removed the Shivling from the Shree Bhidbhanjan Bhavaneeshvar Mahadev temple, allegedly under the influence of a dream promising family prosperity. Mahendra Makwana reportedly acted on his niece's vision, believing the divine artifact would ensure their well-being if installed at their Sabarkantha residence.

After the crime came to light, authorities swiftly formed teams comprising crime branch officials, a special operations group, forensic experts, and a dog squad to trace and recover the Shivling. The arrested individuals face charges under section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for theft, according to an official release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025