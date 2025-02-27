Divine Heist: Sacred Shivling Recovered After Bold Theft in Gujarat
Police in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district have arrested four individuals for stealing a Shivling from a temple. The accused, believing the Shivling would bring prosperity, took it to their home. With help from human intelligence and technology, authorities recovered the sacred artifact and detained the perpetrators.
In a significant breakthrough, Gujarat police have successfully arrested four individuals involved in the theft of a sacred Shivling from a Devbhumi Dwarka temple. Officials announced the recovery of the Shivling, stolen on the eve of Mahashivratri, following a rigorous investigation that combined human intelligence with technical resources.
The accused, identified as Jagatsinh, Manoj, Mahendra, and Vanrajsinh Makwana, boldly removed the Shivling from the Shree Bhidbhanjan Bhavaneeshvar Mahadev temple, allegedly under the influence of a dream promising family prosperity. Mahendra Makwana reportedly acted on his niece's vision, believing the divine artifact would ensure their well-being if installed at their Sabarkantha residence.
After the crime came to light, authorities swiftly formed teams comprising crime branch officials, a special operations group, forensic experts, and a dog squad to trace and recover the Shivling. The arrested individuals face charges under section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for theft, according to an official release.
(With inputs from agencies.)
