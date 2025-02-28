Unearthing the Darkness: The Untold Horror of Mezzeh Military Airport

More than 1,000 Syrians have died in detention at a military airport near Damascus, subjected to executions, torture, or maltreatment, as revealed by an exclusive report from the Syria Justice and Accountability Centre to be published on Thursday.

The report, which traced these deaths to seven suspected grave sites, relied on a combination of witness testimony, satellite imagery, and documents photographed at the Mezzeh military airport following the ouster of President Bashar al-Assad in December. Some of these grave sites were located on the airport grounds, while others were scattered across Damascus.

Shadi Haroun, one of the report's authors, and a former captive, described the harrowing conditions, detailing the psychological and physical torture endured by detainees. The report outlines the systematic heartrending abuse and highlights the Assad regime's tenacity in concealing these wartime atrocities.

