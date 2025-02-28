Left Menu

Strategic Standoff: Kim Jong Un's Show of Nuclear Might

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a strategic cruise missile test to demonstrate readiness for nuclear attack capability. The test served both as a warning to adversaries violating the nation's security and an assertion of the country’s nuclear defense readiness, according to state media reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 03:27 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 03:27 IST
Strategic Standoff: Kim Jong Un's Show of Nuclear Might
Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has taken a significant step in showcasing his nation's military prowess with the test-launch of a strategic cruise missile. This move underscores North Korea's commitment to enhancing its nuclear attack capabilities, ensuring defensive readiness, as reported by state media on Friday.

The demonstration was not just a test of missile technology but a clear signal to adversaries. It served as a stern warning to those who, according to the North Korean government, are heightening confrontational tensions and violating the security environment of the country. KCNA, a state-run news agency, emphasized the Republic's commitment to deter threats through credible nuclear defense.

The test, conducted on Wednesday off the west coast of the Korean peninsula, reflects Kim's directive for unwavering defense readiness. As articulated by Kim during this event, North Korea views its nuclear forces as essential guardians of national sovereignty and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025