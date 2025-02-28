Mexico's Extradition of Cartel Leaders Signals Major Shift
Mexico has extradited nearly 30 cartel figures to the U.S., a surprise move linked to threats of tariffs from President Trump. The group includes notorious figures like Rafael Caro Quintero. This mass extradition marks a significant increase compared to previous years, showcasing Mexico's response to U.S. pressures.
In a surprising move, Mexico has extradited around 30 high-profile cartel figures to the United States. This operation responds to threats from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding tariffs on Mexican goods.
Among the extradited are figures such as Rafael Caro Quintero, a veteran cartel boss, and several members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and Zetas. The handover marks a significant shift in Mexico's cooperation with the U.S. on combating drug trafficking.
This extradition occurs as tensions rise over the U.S.'s impatience with Mexico's efforts to curb fentanyl trafficking and illegal migration. Mexican officials acted swiftly, possibly bypassing standard legal procedures, to demonstrate good faith in ongoing trade negotiations.
