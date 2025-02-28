Left Menu

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico extradited nearly 30 cartel figures to the U.S. amid threats of tariffs by President Trump. The move included both veteran and recent drug leaders, with significant figures from the Jalisco New Generation and Sinaloa cartels. The extradition marks a significant shift in U.S.-Mexico relations.

In a dramatic move reflecting shifting dynamics in U.S.-Mexico relations, Mexico extradited nearly 30 key figures linked to the country's notorious drug cartels to the U.S. on Thursday. Among the individuals handed over were aging leaders and newer cartel operatives accused of moving deadly fentanyl into the U.S.

The extradition follows recent threats by President Donald Trump to impose tariffs on Mexican imports, citing insufficient progress in addressing fentanyl and migration issues. The handover was highlighted by the transfer of high-profile figures like Rafael Caro Quintero, indicted for the murder of a U.S. agent in 1985.

The operation, confirmed by U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi, marks one of the largest extradition events in recent years and signals a notable escalation in Mexico's cooperation with U.S. efforts to combat drug trafficking and related violence.

