Crisis at the Crossroads: Migrant Struggles in Central America

Officials in Costa Rica and Panama are facing criticism as they impose stringent measures on migrants, confiscating their passports and cellphones and restricting access to legal assistance. This comes as they struggle with the challenges posed by a sudden reversal in migration flows, where migrants now move south instead of north.

These measures have drawn harsh criticism from human rights groups, who argue that there is a lack of transparency and accountability. The officials, however, contend that their actions are necessary to protect migrants from human traffickers. The situation is exacerbated by the U.S.'s accelerated deportation policies.

The governments of Costa Rica and Panama have been accused of creating a 'black hole' for migrants, keeping journalists at bay while failing to inform deportees about their status. Despite facing criticism, Panama insists its actions are in national interest and aligns with U.S. policies to deter migration.

(With inputs from agencies.)