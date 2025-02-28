Left Menu

Crisis at the Crossroads: Migrant Struggles in Central America

Amid escalating restrictions by Costa Rica and Panama, migrants face confiscation of passports and lack of legal aid as they navigate reversed migration flows. This has sparked human rights concerns and raised questions about transparency. Both nations are handling deportees amid pressure from U.S. immigration policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miramar | Updated: 28-02-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 11:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Officials in Costa Rica and Panama are facing criticism as they impose stringent measures on migrants, confiscating their passports and cellphones and restricting access to legal assistance. This comes as they struggle with the challenges posed by a sudden reversal in migration flows, where migrants now move south instead of north.

These measures have drawn harsh criticism from human rights groups, who argue that there is a lack of transparency and accountability. The officials, however, contend that their actions are necessary to protect migrants from human traffickers. The situation is exacerbated by the U.S.'s accelerated deportation policies.

The governments of Costa Rica and Panama have been accused of creating a 'black hole' for migrants, keeping journalists at bay while failing to inform deportees about their status. Despite facing criticism, Panama insists its actions are in national interest and aligns with U.S. policies to deter migration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

