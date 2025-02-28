Bihar Governor Highlights Growth and Governance Since 2005

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, in a recent address to the state legislature, stressed the progress since November 24, 2005, when Nitish Kumar first took office, citing improvements in governance and infrastructure. His speech marked the start of the budget session.

Khan highlighted the state's surge in police recruitment and educational initiatives, reflecting substantial growth in public and civic infrastructure. Despite protest interruptions by CPI(ML) Liberation legislators, Khan maintained focus on the state government's achievements.

He addressed the expanding agriculture and healthcare sectors and reiterated the government's commitment to societal harmony and job creation. Criticism from opposition parties labeled his speech as exaggerating successes, yet Khan praised received support from the central government in recent budgets.

