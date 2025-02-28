Bihar Governor Highlights Growth and Governance Since 2005
Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan emphasized sustained development and rule of law in Bihar since November 24, 2005. His address highlighted improvements in police numbers, education, and infrastructure while acknowledging controversies and criticisms from opposition parties. The speech also underscored commitments to social harmony and empowerment.
- Country:
- India
Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, in a recent address to the state legislature, stressed the progress since November 24, 2005, when Nitish Kumar first took office, citing improvements in governance and infrastructure. His speech marked the start of the budget session.
Khan highlighted the state's surge in police recruitment and educational initiatives, reflecting substantial growth in public and civic infrastructure. Despite protest interruptions by CPI(ML) Liberation legislators, Khan maintained focus on the state government's achievements.
He addressed the expanding agriculture and healthcare sectors and reiterated the government's commitment to societal harmony and job creation. Criticism from opposition parties labeled his speech as exaggerating successes, yet Khan praised received support from the central government in recent budgets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
S-Vyasa University Hosts AI 'Mahakumbh' for Higher Education
Linda McMahon's Unorthodox Challenge in Leading the Education Department
AI governance needs a reset: Aligning AI metrics with ethics and sustainability
World Bank Approves USD 110 M Grant for Climate-Resilient Development in Kiribati
Albania Secures $120M World Bank Loan for Fiscal and Green Development