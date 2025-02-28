Left Menu

Mumbai Police Investigate Threat to Maharashtra CM's Office

The Mumbai traffic police's Whatsapp helpline received a threat message from a Pakistani number, targeting Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' office. The message identified as Malik Shahbaz Raza, prompted a police investigation. Such threatening messages have targeted high-profile individuals in past incidents, leading to arrests and legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 16:09 IST
  • India

The Mumbai traffic police's Whatsapp helpline has become the focal point of a serious threat investigation after receiving a message from a Pakistani sender. This message, threatening to blow up the office of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, swiftly alerted authorities.

Identified as Malik Shahbaz Raza, the suspect sent the message, which was registered as a case by Worli police station according to officer statements. Police have started probing the source and intent behind this alarming communication.

While new, these threats aren't unprecedented, as past messages have targeted prominent figures such as Salman Khan and PM Modi, triggering arrests and highlighting a worrisome trend in threat communications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

