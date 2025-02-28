Romania's Defense Spending on the Rise

Romania is set to escalate its defense budget to 3% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) within the next one to two years, according to Interim President Ilie Bolojan. This planned increase represents a slight uptick from the previous year's target for 2025, indicating Romania's intent to strengthen its military capabilities.

During his announcement on Friday, Bolojan also addressed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, stating that it was too early to consider the deployment of troops, despite discussions around a potential ceasefire agreement. Such considerations remain speculative at this stage.

The emphasis on enhancing the nation's defense spending aligns with broader regional security concerns and reflects a proactive stance towards national and allied defense obligations.

