Supreme Court Quashes Stay on Sudershan Singh Wazir's Discharge in Trilochan Singh Wazir Murder Case

The Supreme Court has overturned an order that had halted the release of Sudershan Singh Wazir from a murder case involving National Conference leader Trilochan Singh Wazir in 2021.

Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan termed the stay as 'very drastic,' effectively restricting the granted liberty of the accused. Consequently, the high court must decide on the revision application uninfluenced by previous judgments, with provisions for the involved parties to seek expedited proceedings.

The court emphasized that discharges should only be stayed in 'rare and exceptional' situations, cautioning that prior to issuing such orders, accused individuals must be given an opportunity to be heard. The case involves complexities with orders spanning from 2023 to 2024, underscoring the need for thorough judicial consideration.

