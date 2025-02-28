Left Menu

Supreme Court Quashes Stay on Sudershan Singh Wazir's Discharge in Trilochan Singh Wazir Murder Case

The Supreme Court set aside a stay order on Jammu and Kashmir politician Sudershan Singh Wazir's discharge in the murder case of Trilochan Singh Wazir. The high court is directed to proceed with the revision application without being influenced by previous judgments. The court emphasized proper hearing procedures before imposing discharge stays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 18:18 IST
Supreme Court Quashes Stay on Sudershan Singh Wazir's Discharge in Trilochan Singh Wazir Murder Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has overturned an order that had halted the release of Sudershan Singh Wazir from a murder case involving National Conference leader Trilochan Singh Wazir in 2021.

Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan termed the stay as 'very drastic,' effectively restricting the granted liberty of the accused. Consequently, the high court must decide on the revision application uninfluenced by previous judgments, with provisions for the involved parties to seek expedited proceedings.

The court emphasized that discharges should only be stayed in 'rare and exceptional' situations, cautioning that prior to issuing such orders, accused individuals must be given an opportunity to be heard. The case involves complexities with orders spanning from 2023 to 2024, underscoring the need for thorough judicial consideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025