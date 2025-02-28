Left Menu

Hope in the Midst of Grief: Israel and Hamas Negotiate for Peace

Israel mourns the death of Tsachi Idan, a soccer fan taken hostage by Hamas. His release marks the end of the first phase of a ceasefire deal aiming to end the war in Gaza. As negotiations continue, the focus remains on securing the release of remaining hostages and fostering peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 28-02-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 18:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

The people of Israel on Friday laid to rest Tsachi Idan, one of the last hostages freed in the initial stage of the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel. This development preludes discussions about progressing to the next phase, potentially terminating the war in Gaza and liberating the rest of the living hostages.

Bidding farewell to Idan, a 49-year-old avid soccer devotee, the mourners saw him off with a procession originating from a football stadium in Tel Aviv, ending in a private ceremony at a cemetery. Idan, abducted during an October 7, 2023 assault by Hamas militants, perished during his captivity, according to the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

As pressure mounts, relatives of hostages in Gaza demand Prime Minister Netanyahu expedite their release. With negotiations ready to advance, the focus remains on ensuring the safety of surviving hostages while contemplating Gaza's stabilization and humanitarian relief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

