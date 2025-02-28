Hope in the Midst of Grief: Israel and Hamas Negotiate for Peace

The people of Israel on Friday laid to rest Tsachi Idan, one of the last hostages freed in the initial stage of the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel. This development preludes discussions about progressing to the next phase, potentially terminating the war in Gaza and liberating the rest of the living hostages.

Bidding farewell to Idan, a 49-year-old avid soccer devotee, the mourners saw him off with a procession originating from a football stadium in Tel Aviv, ending in a private ceremony at a cemetery. Idan, abducted during an October 7, 2023 assault by Hamas militants, perished during his captivity, according to the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

As pressure mounts, relatives of hostages in Gaza demand Prime Minister Netanyahu expedite their release. With negotiations ready to advance, the focus remains on ensuring the safety of surviving hostages while contemplating Gaza's stabilization and humanitarian relief.

