Sanjay Bhandari's Extradition Overturned: Human Rights Concerns Prevail

The High Court in London ruled on Friday in favor of Sanjay Bhandari, overturning an extradition order to India where he faced charges of tax evasion and money laundering. The decision came after judges expressed concerns over the potential human rights violations he might face in Indian custody.

Lord Justice Timothy Holroyde and Justice Karen Steyn found that Bhandari would be at a 'real risk' of extortion and violence in Tihar prison, despite assurances from the Indian government. This landmark decision highlights the court's stance on the importance of safeguarding human rights in international extradition cases.

Bhandari's successful appeal centered on the risk of mistreatment due to overcrowding and understaffing in Delhi's Tihar jail, as well as the questionable reliability of Indian assurances. His legal team argued that his extradition would breach the European Convention on Human Rights, particularly under Article 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)