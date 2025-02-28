Sanjay Bhandari's Extradition Overturned: Human Rights Concerns Prevail
The UK High Court has overturned the extradition of Sanjay Bhandari to India, citing human rights violations. Bhandari, a defence consultant, faced allegations of tax evasion and money laundering. The court highlighted risks of extortion and violence if imprisoned in India's Tihar jail, questioning assurances provided by India.
The High Court in London ruled on Friday in favor of Sanjay Bhandari, overturning an extradition order to India where he faced charges of tax evasion and money laundering. The decision came after judges expressed concerns over the potential human rights violations he might face in Indian custody.
Lord Justice Timothy Holroyde and Justice Karen Steyn found that Bhandari would be at a 'real risk' of extortion and violence in Tihar prison, despite assurances from the Indian government. This landmark decision highlights the court's stance on the importance of safeguarding human rights in international extradition cases.
Bhandari's successful appeal centered on the risk of mistreatment due to overcrowding and understaffing in Delhi's Tihar jail, as well as the questionable reliability of Indian assurances. His legal team argued that his extradition would breach the European Convention on Human Rights, particularly under Article 3.
