Left Menu

Sanjay Bhandari's Extradition Overturned: Human Rights Concerns Prevail

The UK High Court has overturned the extradition of Sanjay Bhandari to India, citing human rights violations. Bhandari, a defence consultant, faced allegations of tax evasion and money laundering. The court highlighted risks of extortion and violence if imprisoned in India's Tihar jail, questioning assurances provided by India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-02-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 21:16 IST
Sanjay Bhandari's Extradition Overturned: Human Rights Concerns Prevail
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The High Court in London ruled on Friday in favor of Sanjay Bhandari, overturning an extradition order to India where he faced charges of tax evasion and money laundering. The decision came after judges expressed concerns over the potential human rights violations he might face in Indian custody.

Lord Justice Timothy Holroyde and Justice Karen Steyn found that Bhandari would be at a 'real risk' of extortion and violence in Tihar prison, despite assurances from the Indian government. This landmark decision highlights the court's stance on the importance of safeguarding human rights in international extradition cases.

Bhandari's successful appeal centered on the risk of mistreatment due to overcrowding and understaffing in Delhi's Tihar jail, as well as the questionable reliability of Indian assurances. His legal team argued that his extradition would breach the European Convention on Human Rights, particularly under Article 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025