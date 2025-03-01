Left Menu

Police Constable Nabbed in Bribery Scandal

A police constable and his aide in Maharashtra's Thane district were arrested for demanding and accepting a Rs 50,000 bribe to permit narcotics sales. The Anti-Corruption Bureau caught Pandurang Sagle, the constable, and a vendor, following a complaint and sting operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 01-03-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 09:51 IST
Police Constable Nabbed in Bribery Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A police constable in Maharashtra's Thane district has been apprehended along with his aide for allegedly soliciting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a man to allow the illegal sale of narcotics. This development was confirmed by officials on Saturday.

The arrest was executed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which detained Pandurang Sagle, aged 34, a constable at the Tulinj police station. Additionally, a vendor who reportedly accepted the bribe on Sagle's behalf was also taken into custody on Friday, as per inspector Vijay Kawle of the Thane ACB.

Following a tip-off from the complainant, the ACB set a trap during which the accused duo was caught, illustrating an effort to clamp down on corruption within law enforcement ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025