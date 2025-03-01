Police Constable Nabbed in Bribery Scandal
A police constable and his aide in Maharashtra's Thane district were arrested for demanding and accepting a Rs 50,000 bribe to permit narcotics sales. The Anti-Corruption Bureau caught Pandurang Sagle, the constable, and a vendor, following a complaint and sting operation.
A police constable in Maharashtra's Thane district has been apprehended along with his aide for allegedly soliciting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a man to allow the illegal sale of narcotics. This development was confirmed by officials on Saturday.
The arrest was executed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which detained Pandurang Sagle, aged 34, a constable at the Tulinj police station. Additionally, a vendor who reportedly accepted the bribe on Sagle's behalf was also taken into custody on Friday, as per inspector Vijay Kawle of the Thane ACB.
Following a tip-off from the complainant, the ACB set a trap during which the accused duo was caught, illustrating an effort to clamp down on corruption within law enforcement ranks.
