Police Constable Nabbed in Bribery Scandal

A police constable in Maharashtra's Thane district has been apprehended along with his aide for allegedly soliciting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a man to allow the illegal sale of narcotics. This development was confirmed by officials on Saturday.

The arrest was executed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which detained Pandurang Sagle, aged 34, a constable at the Tulinj police station. Additionally, a vendor who reportedly accepted the bribe on Sagle's behalf was also taken into custody on Friday, as per inspector Vijay Kawle of the Thane ACB.

Following a tip-off from the complainant, the ACB set a trap during which the accused duo was caught, illustrating an effort to clamp down on corruption within law enforcement ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)