High-Stakes Seizure at Amritsar Airport

Amid heightened security measures, a significant narcotics bust was reported at Amritsar airport, leading to the arrest of a passenger carrying illegal substances worth Rs 8 crore. The incident occurred as Mandeep Singh arrived on a flight from Malaysia.

Customs officials, acting on intelligence, thoroughly inspected his luggage and discovered 8.17 kg of a substance suspected to be ganja. The find, marking a major win in the fight against drug trafficking, comes under the purview of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

In a separate operation, authorities also intercepted a passenger from Singapore with 400 grams of gold, including a chain and a bangle, valued at approximately Rs 35.60 lakh. These seizures underline the vigilant efforts in curbing illicit activities at the airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)