PKK Declares Ceasefire: A New Chapter for Turkiye
The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) announced a ceasefire following the leadership call from imprisoned leader Abdullah Ocalan to disarm, marking a potential turning point in a decades-long insurgency against Turkiye. The ceasefire signals a renewed opportunity for peace and democratic progress in the region.
The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) declared a ceasefire on Saturday, marking a significant step in the decades-long insurgency against Turkiye. This decision comes two days after the group's imprisoned leader, Abdullah Ocalan, called for disarmament.
Published by the Firat News Agency, the PKK's statement marked the call as the beginning of a new phase in the region's history. Ocalan's request follows a visit by Kurdish politicians who urged the PKK to lay down arms after meeting with him in his island prison. The group has pledged not to engage in armed actions unless provoked.
The ceasefire is the first indication of progress since peace negotiations collapsed in 2015. The PKK emphasized the need for democratic politics and legal conditions to ensure peaceful progress, advocating for Ocalan's release to oversee a congress where militants would disarm.
