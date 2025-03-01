Left Menu

Daring Daylight Gunfire Rocks Ambala Court Complex

Two unidentified assailants caused panic by firing shots in Ambala Court complex, targeting an individual appearing in a case. No injuries were reported as the attackers escaped in an SUV. Police suspect an old rivalry and are reviewing CCTV footage to apprehend the culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ambala | Updated: 01-03-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 14:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two unidentified individuals opened fire in the air within the Ambala Court complex, sparking widespread panic on Saturday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Ambala) Rajat Gulia reported that the attackers aimed to target a person appearing in court, potentially due to a past feud.

The suspects arrived in an SUV and fled the scene post-incident. Authorities, having recovered three empty cartridges, are scrutinizing CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

