Daring Daylight Gunfire Rocks Ambala Court Complex

Two unidentified individuals opened fire in the air within the Ambala Court complex, sparking widespread panic on Saturday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Ambala) Rajat Gulia reported that the attackers aimed to target a person appearing in court, potentially due to a past feud.

The suspects arrived in an SUV and fled the scene post-incident. Authorities, having recovered three empty cartridges, are scrutinizing CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

