Daring Daylight Gunfire Rocks Ambala Court Complex
Two unidentified assailants caused panic by firing shots in Ambala Court complex, targeting an individual appearing in a case. No injuries were reported as the attackers escaped in an SUV. Police suspect an old rivalry and are reviewing CCTV footage to apprehend the culprits.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ambala | Updated: 01-03-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 14:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Two unidentified individuals opened fire in the air within the Ambala Court complex, sparking widespread panic on Saturday.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (Ambala) Rajat Gulia reported that the attackers aimed to target a person appearing in court, potentially due to a past feud.
The suspects arrived in an SUV and fled the scene post-incident. Authorities, having recovered three empty cartridges, are scrutinizing CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ambala Court
- gunfire
- assailants
- panic
- SUV
- rivalry
- police
- incident
- CCTV
- cartridges
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Comedian Samay Raina Under Fire: Assam Police Investigation Intensifies
Punjab Police Busts Major Cross-Border Drug Racket
Arunachal Pradesh Drug Controversy: Police Officers Suspended
Lando Norris Prepares for a Fierce Rivalry with Max Verstappen
Major Drug Bust: Police Arrest Smuggler with Heroin Haul