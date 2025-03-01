Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine's Kharkiv
Russian drones attacked a medical facility and civilian areas in Kharkiv, Ukraine, injuring seven and damaging numerous buildings. Regional governor Oleh Syniehubov reported the strike and called for peace amid Russia's ongoing military actions. The attack is part of a broader conflict affecting several Ukrainian regions.
In a recent escalation of conflict, Russian drones targeted Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, striking a medical facility among other locations late on Friday night. The attack left at least seven individuals injured, local officials reported.
Oleh Syniehubov, the regional governor, communicated via Telegram that nine Russian drones had assaulted civilian districts in the city, which has been a recurrent target amidst the prolonged war. Emergency crews managed to control a resultant fire, and over 50 people were evacuated from the affected medical facility.
The destructive impact also shattered windows across various buildings, including an apartment complex, car dealership, and hypermarket. Ukraine's first deputy prime minister, Yulia Svyrydenko, criticized Russia's actions on social media, emphasizing a lack of intention for peace. Meanwhile, similar drone attacks in the Odesa region further highlight the ongoing tension.
(With inputs from agencies.)