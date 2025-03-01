Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine's Kharkiv

In a recent escalation of conflict, Russian drones targeted Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, striking a medical facility among other locations late on Friday night. The attack left at least seven individuals injured, local officials reported.

Oleh Syniehubov, the regional governor, communicated via Telegram that nine Russian drones had assaulted civilian districts in the city, which has been a recurrent target amidst the prolonged war. Emergency crews managed to control a resultant fire, and over 50 people were evacuated from the affected medical facility.

The destructive impact also shattered windows across various buildings, including an apartment complex, car dealership, and hypermarket. Ukraine's first deputy prime minister, Yulia Svyrydenko, criticized Russia's actions on social media, emphasizing a lack of intention for peace. Meanwhile, similar drone attacks in the Odesa region further highlight the ongoing tension.

