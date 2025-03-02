U.S. Expedites $4 Billion Military Aid to Israel Amid Ceasefire Tensions
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the expedited delivery of $4 billion in military aid to Israel, part of a larger $12 billion foreign military sales effort approved by the Trump administration. The move, amidst a fragile ceasefire with Hamas, bypasses traditional congressional oversight.
In a bold move, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio signed a declaration on Saturday to expedite $4 billion in military aid to Israel. This decision, part of a $12 billion foreign military sales package approved by the Trump administration, underscores America's unwavering commitment to Israel's security.
The State Department, bypassing standard congressional oversight, has authorized nearly $3 billion in weapons to Israel, including bombs and demolition kits. The emergency approval comes as Israel navigates a fragile ceasefire with Hamas militants in Gaza.
Amid ongoing tensions and accusations of ceasefire violations, Israel and Hamas brace for talks on a permanent resolution. The recent Israel-Hamas ceasefire saw the release of hostages and prisoners, but subsequent accusations have cast doubts on further negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
