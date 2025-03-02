Left Menu

Zorlu CEO Resignation Amid Ramadan Celebration Controversy

Cem Koksal, CEO of Zorlu Holding, resigned after an internal email ignited controversy over Ramadan celebrations, leading to an investigation into his actions. Zorlu Holding has emphasized its commitment to secularism as it transitions to a multinational corporation with diverse employees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 02-03-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 13:42 IST
Zorlu CEO Resignation Amid Ramadan Celebration Controversy
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Cem Koksal, the chief executive of Zorlu Holding, has resigned following a controversy involving the celebration of Ramadan. This follows an investigation into an internal email sent by Koksal, which reportedly limited the freedom of belief by emphasizing the company's secular stance.

Ergun Guler, CEO of Vestel, a subsidiary of Zorlu Holding, initially celebrated the start of Ramadan in a message to employees. Koksal subsequently clarified in an email that the company only officially observes Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, aligning with Zorlu's objective to maintain secular principles amidst its diverse workforce.

The public backlash led to an investigation by an Istanbul prosecutor and Koksal's detention. Zorlu Holding, asserting its adherence to family values and national ethics, confirmed Koksal's resignation and expressed regret over the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

 Global
2
Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

 Global
3
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

 Global
4
Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025