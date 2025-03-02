Zorlu CEO Resignation Amid Ramadan Celebration Controversy
Cem Koksal, CEO of Zorlu Holding, resigned after an internal email ignited controversy over Ramadan celebrations, leading to an investigation into his actions. Zorlu Holding has emphasized its commitment to secularism as it transitions to a multinational corporation with diverse employees.
Cem Koksal, the chief executive of Zorlu Holding, has resigned following a controversy involving the celebration of Ramadan. This follows an investigation into an internal email sent by Koksal, which reportedly limited the freedom of belief by emphasizing the company's secular stance.
Ergun Guler, CEO of Vestel, a subsidiary of Zorlu Holding, initially celebrated the start of Ramadan in a message to employees. Koksal subsequently clarified in an email that the company only officially observes Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, aligning with Zorlu's objective to maintain secular principles amidst its diverse workforce.
The public backlash led to an investigation by an Istanbul prosecutor and Koksal's detention. Zorlu Holding, asserting its adherence to family values and national ethics, confirmed Koksal's resignation and expressed regret over the situation.
