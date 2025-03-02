Ukraine Condemns IAEA's Unapproved Visit to Russian-Occupied Plant

Ukraine's foreign ministry has expressed strong disapproval over the recent visit of International Atomic Energy Agency employees to the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The ministry issued a statement condemning the group's entry through Russian-occupied territories, describing the visit as a 'breach of territorial sovereignty.'

The foreign ministry has blamed Russian blackmail and criticized their attempts to manipulate international organizations into adopting unlawful and conflicting procedures in the temporarily occupied regions.