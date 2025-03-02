Left Menu

Ukraine Condemns IAEA's Unapproved Visit to Russian-Occupied Plant

Ukraine's foreign ministry criticizes the unauthorized visit of IAEA employees to the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. The ministry accused Russia of coercing international organizations into accepting illegal operational guidelines in occupied territories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 17:36 IST
Ukraine's foreign ministry has expressed strong disapproval over the recent visit of International Atomic Energy Agency employees to the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The ministry issued a statement condemning the group's entry through Russian-occupied territories, describing the visit as a 'breach of territorial sovereignty.'

The foreign ministry has blamed Russian blackmail and criticized their attempts to manipulate international organizations into adopting unlawful and conflicting procedures in the temporarily occupied regions.

