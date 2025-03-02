Left Menu

Somali Forces and Allies Strike Significant Blow Against al Shabaab

Somali National Army, alongside international allies, has successfully conducted an operation in Hirshabelle state, targeting the Islamist al Shabaab group. Over 40 militants were eliminated. Somali National Television broadcasted this on Sunday, emphasizing ongoing joint efforts to counteract terrorism in the region.

In a significant military operation, the Somali National Army, supported by international allies, has eradicated over 40 members of the Islamist group al Shabaab in the Biya Cadde area of Hirshabelle state. This development was confirmed by Somali National Television's report on Sunday, highlighting ongoing strategic collaborations.

The comprehensive operation underscores the continued coordination between national forces, international partners, and proactive local inhabitants, all striving to maintain stability and diminish the influence of militant threats in Somalia's volatile regions.

According to the broadcast, these united defensive measures are vital for sustaining progress in national security efforts, with operations persisting as authorities aim to bolster peace and security in the region.

