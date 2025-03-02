Somali Forces and Allies Strike Significant Blow Against al Shabaab

In a significant military operation, the Somali National Army, supported by international allies, has eradicated over 40 members of the Islamist group al Shabaab in the Biya Cadde area of Hirshabelle state. This development was confirmed by Somali National Television's report on Sunday, highlighting ongoing strategic collaborations.

The comprehensive operation underscores the continued coordination between national forces, international partners, and proactive local inhabitants, all striving to maintain stability and diminish the influence of militant threats in Somalia's volatile regions.

According to the broadcast, these united defensive measures are vital for sustaining progress in national security efforts, with operations persisting as authorities aim to bolster peace and security in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)