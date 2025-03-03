Left Menu

Ceasefire Tensions: Humanitarian Crisis Looms in Gaza

Israel came under intense criticism for halting all aid into Gaza, warning of further consequences if a ceasefire agreement with Hamas is not extended. This decision sparked allegations of humanitarian law violations, with both sides embroiled in a complex negotiation over hostages and prolonged truce conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 03-03-2025 08:51 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 08:51 IST
Ceasefire Tensions: Humanitarian Crisis Looms in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel faced intense scrutiny over its decision to stop the entry of essential supplies into Gaza, issuing a stern warning to Hamas regarding consequences if a delicate ceasefire isn't extended.

Mediators Egypt and Qatar accused Israel of violating humanitarian law by employing starvation as a method of warfare. While the ceasefire previously facilitated a surge in humanitarian aid, the recent blockade has reignited tensions and accusations from Hamas.

Israeli officials and international entities remain locked in complex negotiations to establish a lasting ceasefire, with the release of hostages at the core of discussions. As pressure mounts from various international bodies, Gaza's humanitarian crisis threatens to escalate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025