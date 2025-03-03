Ceasefire Tensions: Humanitarian Crisis Looms in Gaza

Israel faced intense scrutiny over its decision to stop the entry of essential supplies into Gaza, issuing a stern warning to Hamas regarding consequences if a delicate ceasefire isn't extended.

Mediators Egypt and Qatar accused Israel of violating humanitarian law by employing starvation as a method of warfare. While the ceasefire previously facilitated a surge in humanitarian aid, the recent blockade has reignited tensions and accusations from Hamas.

Israeli officials and international entities remain locked in complex negotiations to establish a lasting ceasefire, with the release of hostages at the core of discussions. As pressure mounts from various international bodies, Gaza's humanitarian crisis threatens to escalate.

(With inputs from agencies.)