Left Menu

Japan Shuns UN Nuclear Treaty Conference Amid Deterrence Debate

Japan will not attend the UN conference on the nuclear weapons ban treaty, citing national security and US nuclear deterrence as vital. Critics, including atomic bombing survivors, urge participation. Japan argues that observer status may send conflicting signals about its security strategy and nuclear disarmament efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 03-03-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 13:46 IST
Japan Shuns UN Nuclear Treaty Conference Amid Deterrence Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan announced its decision to skip the upcoming UN conference on the treaty banning nuclear weapons. A top Tokyo official highlighted the importance of US nuclear deterrence for Japan's security, suggesting that attending would send the 'wrong message' regarding its defense policy.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi stated that Japan's non-participation as an observer stems from national security priorities. He emphasized that in the current security landscape, nuclear deterrence remains crucial for safeguarding Japan's sovereignty and maintaining peace.

The decision faces criticism from atomic bombing survivors who argue Japan's stance undermines nuclear disarmament goals. Despite being a victim of nuclear attacks, Japan has refused to sign the treaty, citing the necessity to include nuclear-armed states for effective disarmament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025