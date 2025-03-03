Japan Shuns UN Nuclear Treaty Conference Amid Deterrence Debate
Japan will not attend the UN conference on the nuclear weapons ban treaty, citing national security and US nuclear deterrence as vital. Critics, including atomic bombing survivors, urge participation. Japan argues that observer status may send conflicting signals about its security strategy and nuclear disarmament efforts.
- Country:
- Japan
Japan announced its decision to skip the upcoming UN conference on the treaty banning nuclear weapons. A top Tokyo official highlighted the importance of US nuclear deterrence for Japan's security, suggesting that attending would send the 'wrong message' regarding its defense policy.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi stated that Japan's non-participation as an observer stems from national security priorities. He emphasized that in the current security landscape, nuclear deterrence remains crucial for safeguarding Japan's sovereignty and maintaining peace.
The decision faces criticism from atomic bombing survivors who argue Japan's stance undermines nuclear disarmament goals. Despite being a victim of nuclear attacks, Japan has refused to sign the treaty, citing the necessity to include nuclear-armed states for effective disarmament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
