Japan Shuns UN Nuclear Treaty Conference Amid Deterrence Debate

Japan announced its decision to skip the upcoming UN conference on the treaty banning nuclear weapons. A top Tokyo official highlighted the importance of US nuclear deterrence for Japan's security, suggesting that attending would send the 'wrong message' regarding its defense policy.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi stated that Japan's non-participation as an observer stems from national security priorities. He emphasized that in the current security landscape, nuclear deterrence remains crucial for safeguarding Japan's sovereignty and maintaining peace.

The decision faces criticism from atomic bombing survivors who argue Japan's stance undermines nuclear disarmament goals. Despite being a victim of nuclear attacks, Japan has refused to sign the treaty, citing the necessity to include nuclear-armed states for effective disarmament.

