Deadly Stabbing in Haifa Amid Rising Tensions
A man in his 60s was killed and four others injured in a stabbing attack in Haifa, Israel. The assailant, an Arab Israeli returning from abroad, was killed by security. The incident is considered a militant attack amid heightened regional tensions regarding the Gaza ceasefire.
A violent stabbing incident in Haifa on Monday resulted in the death of a man in his 60s and injuries to four others, according to local authorities. Responders confirmed the assailant was neutralized.
The attack occurred in a bustling central transit hub and has been classified by Israeli police as a militant assault. Officials noted the attacker was an Arab citizen of Israel who had recently returned after an extended period abroad.
This attack comes amid intense regional unrest linked to the fragile ceasefire in Gaza. The militant organization Hamas lauded the attack, although it did not officially take any responsibility.
