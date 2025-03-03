Left Menu

Deadly Stabbing in Haifa Amid Rising Tensions

A man in his 60s was killed and four others injured in a stabbing attack in Haifa, Israel. The assailant, an Arab Israeli returning from abroad, was killed by security. The incident is considered a militant attack amid heightened regional tensions regarding the Gaza ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 03-03-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 16:50 IST
Deadly Stabbing in Haifa Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

A violent stabbing incident in Haifa on Monday resulted in the death of a man in his 60s and injuries to four others, according to local authorities. Responders confirmed the assailant was neutralized.

The attack occurred in a bustling central transit hub and has been classified by Israeli police as a militant assault. Officials noted the attacker was an Arab citizen of Israel who had recently returned after an extended period abroad.

This attack comes amid intense regional unrest linked to the fragile ceasefire in Gaza. The militant organization Hamas lauded the attack, although it did not officially take any responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025