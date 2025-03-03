Gujarat ATS Intercepts Terror Plot: UP Youth Nabbed with Grenades
A 19-year-old man from UP, Abdul Rehman, was arrested in Palwal for suspected terrorist activities. Linked to the ISI, he was caught with grenades by Gujarat ATS and local forces. He admitted to planning an attack and is currently under a 10-day police remand for further investigation.
- Country:
- India
A 19-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh has been arrested in Palwal on suspicion of terrorism. Abdul Rehman was apprehended by a joint team of the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the local Special Task Force on Monday, police sources detailed.
Officers disclosed that two hand grenades were also seized thanks to information extracted during Rehman's interrogation. Allegedly connected to Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI, Rehman was presented in a city court and remains under a 10-day police remand.
Authorities allege that Rehman, an auto-rickshaw driver, was instructed to transport the explosives to Ayodhya but was intercepted en route. Further investigations are underway following the filing of an FIR at Dabua Police Station in Faridabad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
