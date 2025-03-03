Left Menu

Tragedy in Saldanha Bay: Mother Accused of Selling Missing Daughter

A South African mother, Racquel Chantel Smith, is on trial for kidnapping and trafficking her daughter, Joshlin, who disappeared over a year ago. Together with her partner and a friend, Smith is alleged to have orchestrated the abduction for payment. The case has shocked the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capetown | Updated: 03-03-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 21:17 IST
Tragedy in Saldanha Bay: Mother Accused of Selling Missing Daughter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A South African mother is facing serious charges after allegedly orchestrating the kidnapping and selling of her young daughter, Joshlin, who vanished over a year ago. The trial of Racquel Chantel Smith, her partner Jacquin Appollis, and friend Steveno van Rhyn, began amidst widespread public interest in a repurposed sports hall in Saldanha Bay.

Smith and her co-defendants have entered not guilty pleas to charges of kidnapping and human trafficking. The prosecution claims Smith planned the abduction of six-year-old Joshlin for financial gain, with assistance from the accused men. Despite extensive searches, Joshlin remains missing, leaving a community grappling with the shocking allegations.

The high-profile case has stirred emotions, drawing crowds outside the courtroom demanding justice for Joshlin. With allegations of Smith planning similar fates for her other children, the public's attention remains on the ongoing trial that could bring life sentences if convictions are secured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025