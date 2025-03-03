Left Menu

Melania Trump Advocates for 'Take It Down Act' Combating Revenge Porn

Melania Trump heads to Capitol Hill for a roundtable on the 'Take It Down Act,' addressing revenge porn. This marks her first solo appearance since resuming first lady duties on January 20. The act seeks to remove non-consensual intimate imagery online, gaining bipartisan Senate support in February.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 22:21 IST
Melania Trump Advocates for 'Take It Down Act' Combating Revenge Porn
Melania Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

Melania Trump will visit Capitol Hill Monday for a roundtable on the 'Take It Down Act,' which aims to expedite the removal of non-consensual intimate imagery online, also known as revenge porn. This will be her first solo public appearance since resuming her role as first lady on January 20.

Sponsored by Senators Ted Cruz and Amy Klobuchar, the bill received bipartisan support in the Senate in February. Melania's backing could be pivotal for the bill in the Republican-controlled House, potentially leading it to President Trump's desk to become law. Senators including Cruz will join the discussion at the Capitol's Mansfield Room.

The first lady's agenda aligns with her 'Be Best' initiative, focusing on online safety for youths. Having made limited public appearances since the administration began, Melania will also attend the president's prime-time address to Congress on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025