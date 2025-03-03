Melania Trump Advocates for 'Take It Down Act' Combating Revenge Porn

Melania Trump will visit Capitol Hill Monday for a roundtable on the 'Take It Down Act,' which aims to expedite the removal of non-consensual intimate imagery online, also known as revenge porn. This will be her first solo public appearance since resuming her role as first lady on January 20.

Sponsored by Senators Ted Cruz and Amy Klobuchar, the bill received bipartisan support in the Senate in February. Melania's backing could be pivotal for the bill in the Republican-controlled House, potentially leading it to President Trump's desk to become law. Senators including Cruz will join the discussion at the Capitol's Mansfield Room.

The first lady's agenda aligns with her 'Be Best' initiative, focusing on online safety for youths. Having made limited public appearances since the administration began, Melania will also attend the president's prime-time address to Congress on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)