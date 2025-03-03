Deadly Convoy Attack by Female Bomber Shakes Balochistan

A devastating act of terror unfolded in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Monday when a female suicide bomber targeted a convoy of the paramilitary Frontier Corps, resulting in one soldier's death and four others wounded. The attack occurred on the national highway in the Mughalzai area of Kalat district.

While no group has stepped forward to claim responsibility for this rare assault involving a female attacker, the incident has once again drawn attention to the volatile security situation in the region. Authorities, including Kalat Deputy Commissioner Bilal Shabbir, confirmed the casualty figures, stating that efforts are underway to treat the injured and identify the bomber through forensic analysis.

In the wake of the attack, high-ranking officials such as Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti expressed their condolences and reasserted their commitment to combating terrorism. The region is a hotspot of insurgency, often targeting security forces and development projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

(With inputs from agencies.)