Left Menu

Deadly Convoy Attack by Female Bomber Shakes Balochistan

A female suicide bomber targeted a paramilitary convoy in Balochistan, killing one soldier and injuring four others. The attack has yet to be claimed. Regional leaders condemned the violence, highlighting ongoing insurgency threats. Security forces have launched an investigation while paying tributes to the deceased personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 03-03-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 22:30 IST
Deadly Convoy Attack by Female Bomber Shakes Balochistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A devastating act of terror unfolded in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Monday when a female suicide bomber targeted a convoy of the paramilitary Frontier Corps, resulting in one soldier's death and four others wounded. The attack occurred on the national highway in the Mughalzai area of Kalat district.

While no group has stepped forward to claim responsibility for this rare assault involving a female attacker, the incident has once again drawn attention to the volatile security situation in the region. Authorities, including Kalat Deputy Commissioner Bilal Shabbir, confirmed the casualty figures, stating that efforts are underway to treat the injured and identify the bomber through forensic analysis.

In the wake of the attack, high-ranking officials such as Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti expressed their condolences and reasserted their commitment to combating terrorism. The region is a hotspot of insurgency, often targeting security forces and development projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025