BSF Neutralizes Second Pakistani Intruder in Punjab Within a Week

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday eliminated a Pakistani intruder who crossed the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab, making it the second such incident in the state within a week.

The intruder moved surreptitiously across the International Border (IB) during morning hours, taking advantage of the uneven terrain and dense wheat crops near Kotrazda village in Amritsar district, according to a BSF spokesperson.

Despite being challenged by BSF personnel, the intruder did not halt and advanced towards the border fence aggressively, prompting troops to fire in self-defense and neutralize him. This follows a similar incident on February 26, when a Pakistani intruder was shot dead by BSF along the Pathankot border in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)