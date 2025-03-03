BSF Neutralizes Second Pakistani Intruder in Punjab Within a Week
The Border Security Force (BSF) in Punjab shot dead a Pakistani intruder near Amritsar, marking the second such incident within a week. The intruder was killed while crossing into India near the border fence and failing to heed BSF personnel's warnings. A similar case occurred in Pathankot earlier.
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday eliminated a Pakistani intruder who crossed the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab, making it the second such incident in the state within a week.
The intruder moved surreptitiously across the International Border (IB) during morning hours, taking advantage of the uneven terrain and dense wheat crops near Kotrazda village in Amritsar district, according to a BSF spokesperson.
Despite being challenged by BSF personnel, the intruder did not halt and advanced towards the border fence aggressively, prompting troops to fire in self-defense and neutralize him. This follows a similar incident on February 26, when a Pakistani intruder was shot dead by BSF along the Pathankot border in Punjab.
