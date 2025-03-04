Anticipated Dialogue: Russia-U.S. Talks Await Venue Decision

The anticipation surrounding the next round of discussions between Russia and the United States is mounting, yet clarity on the venue remains elusive. Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin, has clarified that it's still too early to determine the meeting's location.

Peskov responded to inquiries from the RIA state news agency, emphasizing the premature nature of speculating on a venue for these pivotal talks, aimed at addressing pressing international concerns.

The statement, made public on Tuesday, underlines the ongoing and intricate diplomatic dialogue between the two nations, with future engagements garnering significant global attention and speculation.

(With inputs from agencies.)