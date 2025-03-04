Left Menu

Anticipated Dialogue: Russia-U.S. Talks Await Venue Decision

Dmitry Peskov, press secretary for Russian President Vladimir Putin, stated that it is premature to suggest the location for the upcoming round of talks between Russia and the United States. This statement was made to RIA state news agency on Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 06:51 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 06:51 IST
Anticipated Dialogue: Russia-U.S. Talks Await Venue Decision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The anticipation surrounding the next round of discussions between Russia and the United States is mounting, yet clarity on the venue remains elusive. Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin, has clarified that it's still too early to determine the meeting's location.

Peskov responded to inquiries from the RIA state news agency, emphasizing the premature nature of speculating on a venue for these pivotal talks, aimed at addressing pressing international concerns.

The statement, made public on Tuesday, underlines the ongoing and intricate diplomatic dialogue between the two nations, with future engagements garnering significant global attention and speculation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025