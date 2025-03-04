Anticipated Dialogue: Russia-U.S. Talks Await Venue Decision
Dmitry Peskov, press secretary for Russian President Vladimir Putin, stated that it is premature to suggest the location for the upcoming round of talks between Russia and the United States. This statement was made to RIA state news agency on Tuesday.
The anticipation surrounding the next round of discussions between Russia and the United States is mounting, yet clarity on the venue remains elusive. Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin, has clarified that it's still too early to determine the meeting's location.
Peskov responded to inquiries from the RIA state news agency, emphasizing the premature nature of speculating on a venue for these pivotal talks, aimed at addressing pressing international concerns.
The statement, made public on Tuesday, underlines the ongoing and intricate diplomatic dialogue between the two nations, with future engagements garnering significant global attention and speculation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- U.S.
- talks
- Dmitry Peskov
- Vladimir Putin
- RIA
- negotiations
- meeting
- diplomacy
- international
ALSO READ
Villach Stabbing: Syrian Asylum Seeker Arrested in IS-Inspired Attack
Germany's Industrial Dilemma: Navigating an Economic Crossroad
Restoring Syria's Heritage: A Cultural Revival Amidst Ruins
Sharon Stone in Talks for 'Euphoria' Season 3 as HBO Announces New Cast
Drone Warfare: Aerial Clash Over Ukraine