Left Menu

Maharashtra Minister Steps Down Amid Sarpanch Murder Scandal

Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde has resigned after his close aide was implicated in the murder of a sarpanch. The crime involved abduction, torture, and killing in Beed. The CID has filed a comprehensive chargesheet, with multiple arrests under MCOCA, but one suspect remains at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 11:09 IST
Maharashtra Minister Steps Down Amid Sarpanch Murder Scandal
Dhananjay Munde
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's political scene has been shaken as Minister Dhananjay Munde resigned from the state cabinet following a scandal involving the murder of a sarpanch. The resignation came amid mounting opposition pressure as details of the horrific crime emerged.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the acceptance of Munde's resignation, which has been forwarded to the Governor, marking a significant political development in the state. The murder case links Munde's aide, Walmik Karad, to the alleged mastermind behind the abduction and brutal killing of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed.

The state CID has completed a thorough investigation, presenting a 1,200-page chargesheet in court. The document reveals the grim facts of Deshmukh's murder, reportedly connected to an extortion attempt targeting an energy firm. Seven arrests have been made under the MCOCA, but one suspect remains elusive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025