Maharashtra Minister Steps Down Amid Sarpanch Murder Scandal

Maharashtra's political scene has been shaken as Minister Dhananjay Munde resigned from the state cabinet following a scandal involving the murder of a sarpanch. The resignation came amid mounting opposition pressure as details of the horrific crime emerged.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the acceptance of Munde's resignation, which has been forwarded to the Governor, marking a significant political development in the state. The murder case links Munde's aide, Walmik Karad, to the alleged mastermind behind the abduction and brutal killing of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed.

The state CID has completed a thorough investigation, presenting a 1,200-page chargesheet in court. The document reveals the grim facts of Deshmukh's murder, reportedly connected to an extortion attempt targeting an energy firm. Seven arrests have been made under the MCOCA, but one suspect remains elusive.

