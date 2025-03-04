High-Stakes Encounter: Police Nab Notorious Criminal in Odisha

A high-stakes encounter unfolded in Odisha's Sambalpur district on Tuesday morning when a notorious criminal exchanged gunfire with police and sustained injuries. The incident occurred on the Hirakud airstrip road, as officers attempted to arrest Mahesh Kumar, an individual wanted in multiple criminal inquiries.

According to a senior officer, the police team encountered Kumar around 5.45 am near Lamadunguri under Ainthapalli Police Station's jurisdiction. As the officers moved in, Kumar attempted to escape and fired shots at them. The police responded in kind, resulting in Kumar's injury. He was quickly evacuated and is currently receiving treatment at VIMSAR in Burla, where he is reported to be out of danger.

Law enforcement recovered a 7mm pistol, ammunition, Rs 40,000 in cash, and a motorcycle from Kumar. He is implicated in numerous theft and robbery cases across Sambalpur and nearby districts, including a recent armed robbery on Monday. The police had been closely monitoring Kumar's activities prior to the encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)