Amidst Political Turmoil, Resignation Shakes Maharashtra Cabinet
NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal announced the resignation of Dhananjay Munde from Maharashtra's cabinet amidst controversy surrounding the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Munde's resignation comes after his close aide was implicated in the murder, spurring opposition demands for his departure.
In a surprising turn of events, NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal confirmed on Tuesday that Dhananjay Munde, a minister in Maharashtra's state cabinet, has resigned on moral grounds. The decision follows Munde's alleged connection to the shocking murder case of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, amplifying political unrest within the state.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis convened an urgent meeting with Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and senior NCP figures, including Munde, late on Monday night. This crucial gathering addressed the implications of recent allegations that link Munde's close aide, Walmik Karad, to being the mastermind behind Deshmukh's murder.
The opposition's calls for Munde's resignation gained momentum with the emergence of court documents and graphic evidence related to Deshmukh's death. This case has brought to light the distressing law and order conditions, prompting intense debates in the Vidhan Bhavan about state governance efficiency.
