Left Menu

Amidst Political Turmoil, Resignation Shakes Maharashtra Cabinet

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal announced the resignation of Dhananjay Munde from Maharashtra's cabinet amidst controversy surrounding the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Munde's resignation comes after his close aide was implicated in the murder, spurring opposition demands for his departure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 11:41 IST
Amidst Political Turmoil, Resignation Shakes Maharashtra Cabinet
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal confirmed on Tuesday that Dhananjay Munde, a minister in Maharashtra's state cabinet, has resigned on moral grounds. The decision follows Munde's alleged connection to the shocking murder case of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, amplifying political unrest within the state.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis convened an urgent meeting with Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and senior NCP figures, including Munde, late on Monday night. This crucial gathering addressed the implications of recent allegations that link Munde's close aide, Walmik Karad, to being the mastermind behind Deshmukh's murder.

The opposition's calls for Munde's resignation gained momentum with the emergence of court documents and graphic evidence related to Deshmukh's death. This case has brought to light the distressing law and order conditions, prompting intense debates in the Vidhan Bhavan about state governance efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025