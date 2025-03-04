Amidst Political Turmoil, Resignation Shakes Maharashtra Cabinet

In a surprising turn of events, NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal confirmed on Tuesday that Dhananjay Munde, a minister in Maharashtra's state cabinet, has resigned on moral grounds. The decision follows Munde's alleged connection to the shocking murder case of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, amplifying political unrest within the state.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis convened an urgent meeting with Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and senior NCP figures, including Munde, late on Monday night. This crucial gathering addressed the implications of recent allegations that link Munde's close aide, Walmik Karad, to being the mastermind behind Deshmukh's murder.

The opposition's calls for Munde's resignation gained momentum with the emergence of court documents and graphic evidence related to Deshmukh's death. This case has brought to light the distressing law and order conditions, prompting intense debates in the Vidhan Bhavan about state governance efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)