Calls for Justice: Brutal Murder Uncovers Corruption in Beed

Bajrang Sonawane, an NCP Lok Sabha member, has urged the Beed collector and police to provide photos documenting the brutality against sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

This demand comes in the wake of Dhananjay Munde's resignation as state cabinet minister, following revelations that his associate Walimk Karad masterminded Deshmukh's murder.

Deshmukh faced a gruesome fate as he was kidnapped, tortured, and murdered for resisting an extortion attempt directed at an energy company in Beed. The CID's chargesheet, replete with videos and photos of the atrocities, underscores the murder's severity and has intensified calls for justice and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)