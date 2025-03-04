Arab States Present Bold Plan for Gaza Governance: A New Hope for Stability

At a pivotal Cairo summit, Arab leaders unveiled an ambitious proposal aimed at reshaping governance in Gaza. The plan, backed by Egypt and several Gulf states, seeks to establish interim governance by Arab, Muslim, and Western collaborations, sidelining the current Hamas-led administration.

This initiative comes in response to the ongoing instability in Gaza following a 15-month conflict with Israel, which has left the Palestinian enclave in disarray. Egypt's plan contrasts sharply with the U.S. vision, which Arab states fear could destabilize the region.

While the proposal is gaining traction among regional powers, significant questions remain about funding reconstruction and the degree of international support required. Gulf nations, particularly the UAE and Saudi Arabia, would play a crucial role in financing the endeavor, potentially contributing billions alongside wider commitments from the international community.

(With inputs from agencies.)