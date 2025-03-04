Left Menu

Governor Reviews Manipur's Law and Order with Top Officials

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla held a meeting in Manipur to review the state's law and order situation. The meeting was attended by key officials including Chief Secretary PK Singh and law enforcement representatives. This was a follow-up to discussions initiated in New Delhi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 04-03-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 16:04 IST
Governor Reviews Manipur's Law and Order with Top Officials
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to address the pressing law and order concerns in Manipur, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla convened a high-level meeting on Tuesday. The Raj Bhavan confirmed the gathering through an official statement, emphasizing the importance of the review.

The meeting was attended by prominent figures such as Chief Secretary PK Singh, Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, and DGP Rajiv Singh, alongside senior officials from the Army, Assam Rifles, BSF, Manipur Police, and CRPF. Their collective presence underscored the gravity of the situation in the region.

This meeting served as a follow-up to recent deliberations held in New Delhi, overseen by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, focusing on the security dynamics of the state. This continuity reflects the government's commitment to ensuring stability in Manipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025