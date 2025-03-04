Governor Reviews Manipur's Law and Order with Top Officials

In an effort to address the pressing law and order concerns in Manipur, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla convened a high-level meeting on Tuesday. The Raj Bhavan confirmed the gathering through an official statement, emphasizing the importance of the review.

The meeting was attended by prominent figures such as Chief Secretary PK Singh, Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, and DGP Rajiv Singh, alongside senior officials from the Army, Assam Rifles, BSF, Manipur Police, and CRPF. Their collective presence underscored the gravity of the situation in the region.

This meeting served as a follow-up to recent deliberations held in New Delhi, overseen by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, focusing on the security dynamics of the state. This continuity reflects the government's commitment to ensuring stability in Manipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)