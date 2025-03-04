Congress Alleges 'Police Raj' in Assam Under BJP Rule

The Congress party has strongly criticized the BJP government in Assam, claiming the state has turned into a 'police raj' following data showing 72 accused individuals have been killed and 220 injured in police actions since May 2021.

Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia highlighted the need for the Supreme Court to actively engage with these revelations as it deliberates on an ongoing case concerning alleged fake encounters in the state. Saikia emphasized that the figures point to a disregard for the rule of law.

Since Himanta Biswa Sarma's chief ministership began, opposition voices have been raising concerns about misuse of police power for political advantages. The government has reiterated compliance with NHRC guidelines, but incidents of violence in police custody persist.

