Left Menu

Congress Alleges 'Police Raj' in Assam Under BJP Rule

The Congress has accused Assam's BJP government of creating a 'police raj', following the revelation that 72 alleged offenders were killed and 220 injured in police actions since Himanta Biswa Sarma's tenure began in 2021. The party urges the Supreme Court to examine the data amid allegations of fake encounters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 04-03-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 17:27 IST
Congress Alleges 'Police Raj' in Assam Under BJP Rule
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has strongly criticized the BJP government in Assam, claiming the state has turned into a 'police raj' following data showing 72 accused individuals have been killed and 220 injured in police actions since May 2021.

Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia highlighted the need for the Supreme Court to actively engage with these revelations as it deliberates on an ongoing case concerning alleged fake encounters in the state. Saikia emphasized that the figures point to a disregard for the rule of law.

Since Himanta Biswa Sarma's chief ministership began, opposition voices have been raising concerns about misuse of police power for political advantages. The government has reiterated compliance with NHRC guidelines, but incidents of violence in police custody persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025