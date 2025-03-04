Cable Dispute Ignites Violence in Delhi: Five Injured in Jyoti Nagar Shooting
In northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar, a clash over a cable connection between two groups led to a firing incident, injuring five individuals, including two bystanders. Three people involved in the shootout, now in custody, were injured and are receiving medical attention. The police are investigating the long-standing feud.
- Country:
- India
A violent clash erupted in northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar on Monday, resulting in gunfire that injured five individuals, including two bystanders. This alarming incident stemmed from an ongoing feud between two groups over cable connections, according to police.
Authorities responded to a late-night report from Jyoti Nagar police station after a local man's son was injured by gunfire. Upon arriving at the scene, police discovered multiple shots had been fired. The affected, identified as Akash (21), Abhishek (30), and Vasu (22), along with bystanders Ram Kumar Rana (55) and Mukesh (45), were quickly taken to GTB Hospital.
Investigations revealed that Akash, Abhishek, and Vasu, now apprehended, were pivotal in the skirmish. Law enforcement gathered evidence, including spent and live cartridges, to build their case. With security heightened in the area, police urge residents to assist as they hunt for those responsible.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sambhal Unrest: Missing Persons Linked to Violence, Clarifies Police
Former Argentine President Faces Charges of Gender Violence
Escalating Violence in Kurram: A Humanitarian Crisis Deepens
Mob Violence Erupts During Arrest Attempt in Bhiwandi
Violence Escalates in Kurram: Militants Target Aid Convoy Amid Sectarian Unrest