Cable Dispute Ignites Violence in Delhi: Five Injured in Jyoti Nagar Shooting

A violent clash erupted in northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar on Monday, resulting in gunfire that injured five individuals, including two bystanders. This alarming incident stemmed from an ongoing feud between two groups over cable connections, according to police.

Authorities responded to a late-night report from Jyoti Nagar police station after a local man's son was injured by gunfire. Upon arriving at the scene, police discovered multiple shots had been fired. The affected, identified as Akash (21), Abhishek (30), and Vasu (22), along with bystanders Ram Kumar Rana (55) and Mukesh (45), were quickly taken to GTB Hospital.

Investigations revealed that Akash, Abhishek, and Vasu, now apprehended, were pivotal in the skirmish. Law enforcement gathered evidence, including spent and live cartridges, to build their case. With security heightened in the area, police urge residents to assist as they hunt for those responsible.

