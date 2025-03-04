Left Menu

Village Horror: Disturbing Case of Kidnap and Assault

In a harrowing case, a 13-year-old girl from a migrant family living in a village was allegedly kidnapped and raped by a local man. Following the incident, the girl's family was threatened. The accused's mother has been arrested, and police are seeking the primary suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 04-03-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 17:43 IST
Village Horror: Disturbing Case of Kidnap and Assault
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A migrant family's harrowing ordeal came to light in a village where a 13-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped. The local police confirmed the shocking incident on Tuesday.

The young girl, originally from Uttar Pradesh, was living with her family in a rented house for seven years when the tragic crime occurred on February 10. The accused, reportedly a resident of the same village, took advantage of the girl's solitude at home and allegedly abducted her to his house to commit the heinous act.

The incident took a darker turn as the accused kept the victim hidden, threatening her with dire consequences. Her father heroically traced her to Nawanshahr district, retrieving her from a Dera. Subsequently, the girl's mother learned of the ordeal. In an astounding twist, the suspect's mother also issued threats to the victim's family, attempting to deter them from pursuing legal action. However, law enforcement has already arrested her while continuing to search for the absconding suspect. The case has drawn legal action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025