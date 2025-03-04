Village Horror: Disturbing Case of Kidnap and Assault
In a harrowing case, a 13-year-old girl from a migrant family living in a village was allegedly kidnapped and raped by a local man. Following the incident, the girl's family was threatened. The accused's mother has been arrested, and police are seeking the primary suspect.
A migrant family's harrowing ordeal came to light in a village where a 13-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped. The local police confirmed the shocking incident on Tuesday.
The young girl, originally from Uttar Pradesh, was living with her family in a rented house for seven years when the tragic crime occurred on February 10. The accused, reportedly a resident of the same village, took advantage of the girl's solitude at home and allegedly abducted her to his house to commit the heinous act.
The incident took a darker turn as the accused kept the victim hidden, threatening her with dire consequences. Her father heroically traced her to Nawanshahr district, retrieving her from a Dera. Subsequently, the girl's mother learned of the ordeal. In an astounding twist, the suspect's mother also issued threats to the victim's family, attempting to deter them from pursuing legal action. However, law enforcement has already arrested her while continuing to search for the absconding suspect. The case has drawn legal action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act.
