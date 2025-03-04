UAE Supreme Court Upholds Controversial Life Sentences

The Federal Supreme Court of the United Arab Emirates has turned down appeals from dozens of dissidents sentenced in a controversial trial. The decision, announced on Tuesday, has drawn significant international criticism, particularly at the COP28 UN climate talks in Dubai.

According to the state-run WAM news agency, the Supreme Court's State Security Chamber will delay ruling on a separate appeal by prosecutors until April 8. The WAM did not explain the denial of the appeal that upheld life sentences for 43 people, with additional sentences for ten others.

This case, labeled by the UAE government as involving the Muslim Brotherhood, is perceived by activists as a suppression of dissent. Among those sentenced to life is activist Nasser bin Ghaith, incarcerated since 2015. The UAE, despite its social progressiveness compared to regional counterparts, enforces strict expression laws, prohibiting political parties and unions.

