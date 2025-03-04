Himachal Pradesh CM Initiates Massive Recruitment Drive

In a decisive move, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has instructed officials to swiftly initiate the recruitment process for more than 2,000 positions within various government sectors. The directive was given during a meeting with the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) in Hamirpur.

The recruitment will encompass both previously advertised positions by the former Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission and new requisitions received by HPRCA. Additionally, CM Sukhu urged the prompt declaration of results for 660 posts that have cabinet approval and offered a two-year age relaxation for eligible candidates who faced barriers in applying previously.

Emphasizing a commitment to transparency and merit, Sukhu criticized the former BJP government for leaked exam papers. He assured that the HPRCA would conduct computer-based tests and mandated the development of a one-time registration portal by March 20 to facilitate the application process.

