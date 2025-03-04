Himachal Pradesh CM Initiates Massive Recruitment Drive
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has ordered the immediate start of recruitment for over 2,000 positions across various departments in Himachal Pradesh. He also demanded results for 660 posts be declared promptly, emphasizing transparency and merit in the recruitment process, as the previous government was criticized for not achieving this standard.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has instructed officials to swiftly initiate the recruitment process for more than 2,000 positions within various government sectors. The directive was given during a meeting with the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) in Hamirpur.
The recruitment will encompass both previously advertised positions by the former Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission and new requisitions received by HPRCA. Additionally, CM Sukhu urged the prompt declaration of results for 660 posts that have cabinet approval and offered a two-year age relaxation for eligible candidates who faced barriers in applying previously.
Emphasizing a commitment to transparency and merit, Sukhu criticized the former BJP government for leaked exam papers. He assured that the HPRCA would conduct computer-based tests and mandated the development of a one-time registration portal by March 20 to facilitate the application process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Urban Unemployment Dips Marginally: NSSO Reveals Latest Trends
Rajasthan Budget Unveiled: Major Focus on Employment and Infrastructure
Bridging the Employment Gap: MoLE Partners with APNA
Urban Unemployment: A Slight Dip in Numbers
India's Dynamic Approach to Employment Reform and Inclusivity at G20