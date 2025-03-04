INS Kuthar Strengthens Maritime Ties with Sri Lanka During Deployment

As part of its mission deployment in the Indian Ocean Region, INS Kuthar, an Eastern Fleet warship operating under the Eastern Naval Command, arrived at Colombo, Sri Lanka. This visit aims to enhance bilateral maritime cooperation and foster stronger ties between the Indian Navy and the Sri Lanka Navy.

During the visit, Commander Nitin Sharma, Commanding Officer of INS Kuthar, called on Rear Admiral MHCJ Silva, Commander of the Western Naval Area, Sri Lanka Navy. Discussions focused on bolstering maritime security collaboration, information sharing, and interoperability between the two navies.

The deployment includes a series of professional engagements, knowledge-sharing sessions, and joint exercises designed to enhance operational synergy. Naval personnel from both countries will participate in cross-training programs, exchange best practices, and engage in collaborative activities aimed at strengthening maritime domain awareness and security in the region.

This visit underscores the deep-rooted maritime partnership between India and Sri Lanka, aligning with the Government of India’s strategic initiatives—‘Neighbourhood First’ and ‘Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR).’ Through these initiatives, India continues to play a pivotal role in ensuring peace, stability, and growth in the Indian Ocean Region, reinforcing its commitment to regional maritime cooperation and security.

INS Kuthar’s visit reaffirms the importance of sustained naval engagements in fostering trust, mutual understanding, and cooperative security efforts between the two neighboring maritime nations.