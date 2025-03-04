Left Menu

Britain Elevates Iran in Foreign Influence Registration Scheme

Britain will place the Iranian state and its intelligence services, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, on the highest tier of its Foreign Influence Registration Scheme. This new two-tier system strengthens the UK's defenses against covert foreign influence that poses national security risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-03-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 20:05 IST
In a decisive move, Britain will elevate Iran, its intelligence services, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to the highest tier within its Foreign Influence Registration Scheme (FIRS). This strategic action was announced by Security Minister Dan Jarvis on Tuesday.

The Foreign Influence Registration Scheme is a newly introduced two-tier system aimed at fortifying the UK's political structures against hidden foreign influence. The initiative seeks to bolster national security by providing increased transparency around the activities of foreign powers deemed risky.

According to British officials, this classification under FIRS is a critical step in securing the nation's political and strategic interests against activities considered to be threats to national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

