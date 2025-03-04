Britain Elevates Iran in Foreign Influence Registration Scheme

In a decisive move, Britain will elevate Iran, its intelligence services, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to the highest tier within its Foreign Influence Registration Scheme (FIRS). This strategic action was announced by Security Minister Dan Jarvis on Tuesday.

The Foreign Influence Registration Scheme is a newly introduced two-tier system aimed at fortifying the UK's political structures against hidden foreign influence. The initiative seeks to bolster national security by providing increased transparency around the activities of foreign powers deemed risky.

According to British officials, this classification under FIRS is a critical step in securing the nation's political and strategic interests against activities considered to be threats to national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)