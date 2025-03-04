Supreme Court Halts Gujarat Judge Recruitment Amid Qualification Controversy

The Supreme Court of India has intervened in the ongoing recruitment process for judicial magistrates and civil judges in Gujarat. A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih criticized the Gujarat High Court for proceeding hastily while the apex court is deliberating qualifications for these posts.

The court emphasized that the judgement pending at the Supreme Court would significantly impact the qualifications required for these roles. It questioned the necessity of fast-tracking the recruitment and issued a stay order on the process, awaiting further judgment from a three-judge bench.

An application by advocate Ajit Pravin Wagh highlighted discrepancies in the existing recruitment advertisement, pointing out the absence of a prescribed number of years of legal practice as a qualification. The hearing is slated for March 18, as the Supreme Court seeks to establish clarity on judicial appointments.

(With inputs from agencies.)