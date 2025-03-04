U.S. Military Aid Halt: The Impact on Ukraine's Defense

In a decision that could have significant repercussions, Washington's suspension of military assistance to Ukraine is unlikely to lead to an immediate collapse of its defenses but might begin to undermine its capabilities in the months to follow. The stoppage affects both the drawdown from $3.85 billion of aid and deliveries of equipment previously approved.

While Ukraine has gradually decreased its reliance on U.S. weaponry over recent months, the suspension could hinder its defenses against ongoing Russian missile attacks. Concerns arise particularly around sophisticated systems like air defenses and precision weapons, as Europe continues to boost its contribution to Ukraine.

Ukraine's advanced reliance on drones is noted, yet the absence of U.S. artillery supplies like 155mm shells poses a challenge. Additionally, questions loom over whether third countries will face restrictions from Washington on providing military aid, though European partners remain crucial in maintaining Kyiv's defense capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)